DARKE COUNTY, Ohio – Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Darke County Thursday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and MedFlight went to the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Arcanum Road just before 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed a vehicle driven by Barbara Filbrun, 85 of Eaton, Ohio was stopped eastbound on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road at State Route 121. The sheriff’s office said Filbrun failed to yield after a stop sign and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by Ronda Fornshil, 57 of Greenville.

After the collision, both vehicles traveled into another vehicle driven by Jose Gonzales, 49 of New Madison. Gonzales was stopped westbound on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road at State Route 121 at the stop sign. Fornshil’s and Gonzales’ vehicles came to rest in the intersection, and Filbrun’s vehicle came to rest on it’s top.



Barbara Filbrun’s front seat passenger, Daniel Filbrun, 95 of Eaton, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight. His condition is unknown at this time. Fornshil was taken to Wayne HealthCare, her condition is unknown. Gonzales was treated and released from the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.