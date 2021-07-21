1 taken by CareFlight to hospital after crash with semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital by CareFlight after a crash in Darke County Wednesday.

Darke County dispatchers told 2 NEWS police were called to the scene of the serious crash on State Route 49 near Pitsburg.

Dispatchers said the crash involved a semi-truck and a car. A female in the car was taken to the hospital by CareFlight. The male in the semi was treated on scene and refused to go to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries of the female taken to the hospital is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.