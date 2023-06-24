DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

Saturday around 1:02 p.m., deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road. The initial call was for an injury crash involving a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation conducted showed the driver of a 2005 Buick Rendezvous was stopped headed eastbound at the intersection. It is believed the driver of the Buick pulled into the intersection to head northbound in front of the driver of a blue 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver reportedly struck the rear of the Buick, causing the driver to become ejected from the motorcycle. When first responders arrived at the scene, the motorcycle driver was taken to the CareFlight landing zone, where the driver was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Buick was cited for failure to yield right of way.