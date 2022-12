DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday.

According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield.

Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood line near Mad River. Crews think the vehicle may have struck a guardrail and flipped several times.

The person taken from the scene was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.