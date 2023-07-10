MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in Moraine overnight.

According to the Moraine Police Department, officers responded to the area of Holman Street and Gladstone Street on a report of shots heard around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Within minutes, crews arrived at the scene and found one person who was unresponsive and had been fatally shot in the head.

The Moraine Police Department is handling the investigation and is currently looking for a suspect.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.