1 shot in Springfield, police investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Police said a person was shot near Grand Avenue and Clifton Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and there are not releasing suspect information yet.

Police are investigating the shooting. If you have any information, call Springfield Police.

