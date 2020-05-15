1 shot in Harrison Twp. parking lot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot early Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that around 12:30 am Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Substation, were called to the 4100 block of Idle Hour Drive for a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man had been shot and fled the scene.

While investigating the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim arrived at the Grandview Hospital emergency room. Investigators learned one subject approached the victim and shot him in the parking lot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim then ran to Turner Rd and got a ride to the hospital by a passing driver.

No information about the suspect was available. This matter is still under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

