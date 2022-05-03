DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hospitals have been put on alert for a gunshot victim after shots were fired in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, one person was shot at the All in One gas station at 119 James H McGee Boulevard just before 1:30 am Tuesday morning. When police arrived on the scene, the victim left and did not return.

Police have notified local hospitals to be on the lookout for the gunshot victim, Dispatch said. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.