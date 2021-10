DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Third Street at Vibez Lounge and Grill.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the shooting.