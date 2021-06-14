1 seriously injured in I-70 EB crash, right lane shutdown

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound Monday.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on I-70 eastbound just west of the Union Road overpass, between Union Road and Hoke Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS one person suffered serious injuries.

The right lane of I-70 eastbound is shutdown due to the crash. There’s been no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

