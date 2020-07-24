1 hospitalized after reported shooting at Trotwood bar

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was reportedly shot outside a Trotwood bar Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a 911 caller said a person was shot in the leg and stomach around 1:19 a.m. at the Arena Sports Bar on Salem Avenue.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

