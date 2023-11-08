DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is currently under investigation after the driver hit a tree.

Lt. Michael Curtis of the Springfield Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The driver, a male in his 50s, was driving through Snyder Park when he hit a tree west of Bechtle Ave.

Officers found the driver unresponsive with a head injury. He was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital with plans to fly him to Miami Valley Hospital.

No one else was reportedly hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.