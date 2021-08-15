1 ran over by car, 3 stabbed after incident at Riverside restaurant

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were hurt after multiple incidents at a Riverside restaurant Sunday.

Huber Heights Police said the incidents happened just after 2 a.m. at Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Airway Road.

Police said one person was ran over by an SUV and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Three other people were stabbed, but ran away. Early investigation shows that the incidents started at the restaurant and a fight broke out into the plaza’s parking lot.

Huber Heights Police, Dayton Police and Riverside Police were all at the scene. Police said all the people involved were intoxicated.

The incidents are still under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.