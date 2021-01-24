1 person trapped, multiple people taken to hospital after I-75 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is trapped and multiple people were injured after a crash on I-75 Sunday.

2 NEWS crews say the accident is just south of the Benchwood exit on the highway.

A person is currently trapped in a vehicle. Emergency crews have removed the roof of a car and are taking out the glass to try to get the person out.

The southbound lane of I-75 is down to one lane due to the crash. It is not clear at this time just how many vehicles were involved or the number of people injured.

Butler Township Police, Vandalia fire and police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.