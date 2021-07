GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Germantown Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in just after 4 p.m. on a single-vehicle crash on the 600 block of East Market Street. Dispatchers said the caller reported flames in the vehicle.

One person was taken by Careflight to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.