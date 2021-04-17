1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Saturday.

Dayton Police responded to the scene on the 3200 block of North Main Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Regional Dispatch.

Police told 2 NEWS crews on scene that a man was stabbed in the back and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

K9 units were called to the scene to help locate a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS