1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Saturday.

Dayton Police responded to the scene on the 3200 block of North Main Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Regional Dispatch.

Police told 2 NEWS crews on scene that a man was stabbed in the back and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

K9 units were called to the scene to help locate a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

