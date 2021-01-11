1 person taken to hospital after Smithville Road house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Dayton on Monday.
According to officials, crews were called to the home on the 2300 block of South Smithville Road just after midnight.
One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. It is not clear how many people were in the home when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
