DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the crash happened on North Gettysburg Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Two cars reportedly collided head-on.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been made known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.