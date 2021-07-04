1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Trotwood

Medics were called to the scene after a car crashed into a tree in Trotwood. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Trotwood Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened on the 5300 block of Sherfield Drive around 11:20 a.m.

Two people were in the car at the time of the accident. Dispatchers said a medic made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital, but it is not clear if one or both people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time.

