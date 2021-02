DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on I-75 NB.

Two medics were called to the scene. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

