DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Gettysburg and West Third Street. Crews were sent to the scene just before 7 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

One person was taken to Dayton Children’s. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. 2 NEWS crews see Dayton Police and Fire at the scene.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.