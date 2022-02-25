DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Gettysburg and West Third Street. Crews were sent to the scene just before 7 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

One person was taken to Dayton Children’s. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. 2 NEWS crews see Dayton Police and Fire at the scene.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.