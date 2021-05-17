1 person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dayton Sunday night.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue near South Keowee Street around 11 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that when crews arrived, they found the shooting victim lying in the middle of the street.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers said an unknown vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed, but it is unknown if the car is connected to the incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.