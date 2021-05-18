1 person shot in chest in Middletown, police looking for suspects

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for multiple suspects after a person was shot in the chest Monday.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Young Street just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found one person that was shot in the chest. The victim was transported to Atrium Medical Center.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police said they are looking for multiple people armed with guns that fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7700 or Detective McDonald at (513) 425-7745.