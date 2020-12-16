1 person shot at gas station on West Third Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers are at the scene of a shooting on West Third Street in Dayton.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that a person has been shot at the Shell gas station on West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 9:56 p.m.
Police are looking for a man in a blue Dodge Charger last seen going west on West Third Street.
No word on the victims condition at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
