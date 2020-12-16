1 person shot at gas station on West Third Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers are at the scene of a shooting on West Third Street in Dayton.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that a person has been shot at the Shell gas station on West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 9:56 p.m.

Police are looking for a man in a blue Dodge Charger last seen going west on West Third Street.

No word on the victims condition at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS