1 person shot at gas station on West Third Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers are at the scene of a shooting on West Third Street in Dayton.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that a person has been shot at the Shell gas station on West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 9:56 p.m.

Police are looking for a man in a blue Dodge Charger last seen going west on West Third Street.

No word on the victims condition at this time.

