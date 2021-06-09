1 person seriously injured after being shot while driving in Harrison Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is seriously injured after they were shot at while driving in Harrison Township Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Harrison Substation were called to the 5000 block of Norris Drive on a report of a shooting around 2:35 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a male had been shot while driving in the area of N. Main St. and Macy Drive and had driven to the Norris address.

The victim said he was driving south on N. Main St. and in the area of the 5000 block of N. Main St. when an unknown person started shooting at his car. The victim did not know where the shots came from.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.