CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Bethel Township.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at the 8500 block of New Carlisle Pike just after 7 a.m. One person was rescued from their car and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

