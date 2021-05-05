One person reportedly shot at Harrison Twp. gas station

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting was reported at a Marathon gas station in Harrison Township late Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting was reported at 11:42 p.m. at the gas station on North Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found.

However, a person later showed up with a gunshot wound to Grandview Medical Center. The victim said they were shot at the Marathon gas station.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.