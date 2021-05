SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS that officers were called to the 700 block of East Pleasant Street just before 5:30 a.m.

One person died. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time. There is no suspect information available.

