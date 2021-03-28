1 person killed in shooting Sunday, Middletown police looking for suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for a shooting suspect after one person was killed Sunday.

The Middletown Division of Police said the shooting happened at the 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that at least three men were shot.

Police identified Jerode Daijone Hill, 29, of Hamilton as one of the men hit. Hill was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two men shot are expected to recover.

The suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at (513) 425-7700.