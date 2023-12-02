PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The crash occurred on Diamond Mill Road near Westbrook Road in Perry Township.

Upon arrival, OSP found a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Diamond Mill Road when the vehicle struck a trailer attached to a 2018 Ford F-150 truck. The Ford truck had been backing the trailer into a private driveway at the time of the collision.

The Hyundai driver, age 73, was pronounced dead on scene. The Ford driver sustained no injuries.

OSP was assisted on scene by Perry Township Police, Brookville Fire & EMS and Englewood Towing.

This crash remains under investigation by OSP.