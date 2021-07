CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a Clark County crash Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. on the 10800 block of Schiller Road. It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash or how many vehicles.

OSHP said a car hit a pole, but it’s not clear who.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.