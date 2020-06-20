DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured in a motorcycle accident on East First Street Saturday afternoon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the rider was hurt in the accident.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 1 person injured in motorcycle accident in Dayton
- New Carlisle imposes 6 p.m. curfew
- Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
- Apple to close 11 stores after reopening due to increase in COVID-19 cases
- Deadly crash on East Main Street