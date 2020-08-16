1 person injured in drive-by-shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown police officers were sent to the scene of a drive-by-shooting in the 1200 block of Baltimore Street where a person was shot.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, a gunshot wound to the leg. They were not transported to the hospital.

Police are looking for a silver Dodge Magnum which was seen leaving the shortly after the gunshots were heard.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask that anyone with information call Detective McDonald at 513-425-7737.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

