1 person injured after being shot in car on I-75

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday.

OSHP said troopers and West Chester Police Department officers were called to I-75 just after 3 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

OSHP said the victim was driving south on I-75 between the Cincinnati Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard exits when a car pulled up beside them and fired multiple shots into their car.

The victim was struck multiple times and was transported by West Chester EMS to UC West Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact OSHP at (513) 932-4444.