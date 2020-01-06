1 person injured after Bath Township crash

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is hospitalized after a car flipped over in Bath Township Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 pm Sunday near the intersection of Kitridge Road and Bath Road. The Ohio State highway Patrol says the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

One car was involved and was flipped on its roof due to the impact of the crash. There’s no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

