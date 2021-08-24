1 person in need of rescue after vehicle crashes into Jefferson Twp. pond

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is waiting to be rescued after a vehicle went into water Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on the 7700 block of Farmersville West Carrollton Road near State Route 4.

Dispatchers said a vehicle went into a pond. A person is in the back of the vehicle and is waiting to be rescued.

There’s been no word on the cause of the crash at this time. It’s not known if any injuries occurred.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

