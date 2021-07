DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody as police and SWAT are engaged in a standoff in Dayton Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the standoff is on Osmond Avenue and Crestmore Avenue. The standoff started at 5:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Dispatchers said shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and tear gas was used. One person is in custody.

