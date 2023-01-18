DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a pursuit in Dayton Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, law enforcement was in the area of Hoover and Gettysburg avenues investigating stolen Kias around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

One vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended on Delphos Avenue near Walton Avenue.

Dispatch said that one person has been taken into custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police Department and the Trotwood Police Department all responded to the incident, Dispatch reported.