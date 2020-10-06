Suspect in custody after shooting at car, robbing 4 people in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 20-year-old man shot out the rear window of a vehicle on Wayne Avenue and proceeded to Wyoming Avenue where he robbed four people Monday night, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect fled to a gas station where he was arrested.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the suspect shot at a driver who honked at him while he was walking in the road. The shot struck its rear window and the vehicle drove away.

Police said that the suspect then walked down Wyoming Avenue and robbed four people there. No one was injured in either incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

