1 person shot in Dayton, mother crashes into car while rushing to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS crews on scene that the victim was shot in the chest area.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 12:10 p.m. It is unclear where exactly the shooting took place. However, police are on scene at both Catalpa Drive and Kumler Avenue.

According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the mother of the victim hit another car head-on while driving to the hospital.

Two people in the other car were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect of the shooting is still at large.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information on the shooting,