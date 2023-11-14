DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are investigating after a vacant home in Dayton caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to District Chief Adam Landis with the Dayton Fire Department, another crew was on the way to a different incident when they noticed a fire at a home on Dow Street around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the basement.

Crews found one person inside the house and were able to get them out. That person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Landis reported the fire spread to the first floor of the home, but crews were able to put it out.

No cause has been identified at this time and no one else was injured.

Landis estimated $15,000 in damages due to the fire.