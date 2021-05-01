1 person seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

SHILOH, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to North Main Street at Greenhill Road just before 11 p.m. on an injury accident.

Deputies found that a car had turned left into a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grandview Hospital emergency room.

The suspect’s vehicle was later located. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was found to be intoxicated and was placed in the Montgomery County Jail.

The incident is under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.