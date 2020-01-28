1 person extricated, transported to hospital after crash in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was extricated from a vehicle Tuesday morning after a crash in Jefferson Township, according to officials on scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 4/Germantown Pike and Infirmary Road just before 6 am. Two cars were involved in the incident.

One person was rescued from a car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The intersection was briefly shut down but later opened to traffic.