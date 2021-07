WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An apartment was damaged in a fire in Warren County early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the home on the 3700 block of Washington Way at 1:45 a.m. Dispatchers said explosions were heard. The garage of the home was destroyed in the fire and the second floor was damaged.

One person was evacuated from the home. No injures occurred as a result of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.