RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on State Route 4 and Harshman Road,

Riverside Police told 2 NEWS crews on scene that one person was ejected from the car and another was trapped and had to be rescued.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. State Route 4 southbound was closed during the rescue.