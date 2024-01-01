DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal crash that took place at 7:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to Highway Patrol, Nicholas Emrick, 20, of New Lebanon, was driving northbound on Preble County Line Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

Emrick reportedly failed to yield for a posted stop sign at the intersection of US 35 and went airborne, striking both an electric pole and tree.

Emrick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.