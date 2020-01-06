Live Now
1 person arrested after chase through Sidney, Anna

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested after leading police on a chase through several communities Sunday.

The chase started just before 3 pm when officers tracked down a vehicle that had been reported stolen. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off.

Troopers pursued the vehicle north into Anna before the chase returned to the north end of Sidney. The suspect was caught after troopers used stop sticks to pop the tires.

Police say the driver is expected to be charged with multiple felonies.

