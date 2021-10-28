TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One man has reportedly been shot inside an apartment in Trotwood.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Blairfield Place just before 2 a.m.

Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene who said a Coroner’s office vehicle is also at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office only confirmed they were called out to a location in Trotwood, but could not give the exact location.

No further details have been provided at this time.