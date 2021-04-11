1 man killed in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Urbana Road. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Clark County.

OSHP said emergency crews responded to Urbana Road near Willow Road on a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, April 11 at 12:03 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a guardrail and the driver was unresponsive.

The driver, 53-year-old Charles D. Alfrey, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Alfrey was traveling south on Urbana Road when he drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Alfrey was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are investigating if alcohol also contributed to the crash.