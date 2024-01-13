DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 13. The crash occurred near the intersection of Shaffer Road and Brown Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found one vehicle involved in the crash, with a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Investigation revealed a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Shaffer Road when it veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on the vehicle’s top.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate further.

Versailles Rescue and Ansonia Rescue assisted at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.